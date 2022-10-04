Elon Musk gets involved in a social media dispute

Elon Musk proposed a peace plan that would recognise Russian sovereignty over Crimea.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky responded with a Twitter poll of his own,

Musk also stated that given Russia’s far greater population, Moscow may declare a full mobilisation,

Advertisement

Elon Musk, a US billionaire, engaged Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a social media debate on Monday on how to stop Russia’s invasion.

On Twitter, Musk proposed a peace plan that would recognise Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula, hold new annexation referendums in the parts of Ukraine that Moscow has controlled under UN supervision, and provide Ukraine a neutral status.

The inventor of Tesla and SpaceX set up a poll for his more than 107 million followers to vote on the proposition.

Ukraine-Russia Peace: Advertisement – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Advertisement

Zelensky responded with a Twitter poll of his own, asking: “Which @elonmusk do you like more?” with the options “One who supports Ukraine” and “One who supports Russia”.

Kyiv´s ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk replied bluntly: “My very diplomatic response (to Musk) is to get lost.”

Mykhaylo Podolyak, a presidential adviser for Ukraine, proposed a “better peace plan” in which Russia would be demilitarised and denuclearized, “war criminals” would be tried before an international court, and Ukraine would reclaim its lands, including Crimea.

Musk also stated that given Russia’s far greater population, Moscow may declare a full mobilisation, resulting in a “full war” where “kill on both sides will be horrific.”

“Victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating. Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Mykhaylo Podolyak, a presidential adviser for Ukraine, proposed a “better peace plan” in which Russia would be demilitarised and denuclearized, “war criminals” would be tried before an international court, and Ukraine would reclaim its lands, including Crimea.

Advertisement

Musk also stated that given Russia’s far greater population, Moscow may declare a full mobilisation, resulting in a “full war” where “kill on both sides will be horrific.”

Also Read Elon Musk asks people to vote to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy responds with his own poll Elon Musk asked Twitter users to vote on whether Crimea should be...