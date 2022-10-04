Elon Musk gets involved in a social media dispute

Advertisement
  • Elon Musk proposed a peace plan that would recognise Russian sovereignty over Crimea.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky responded with a Twitter poll of his own,
  • Musk also stated that given Russia’s far greater population, Moscow may declare a full mobilisation, 
Elon Musk, a US billionaire, engaged Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a social media debate on Monday on how to stop Russia’s invasion.

On Twitter, Musk proposed a peace plan that would recognise Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula, hold new annexation referendums in the parts of Ukraine that Moscow has controlled under UN supervision, and provide Ukraine a neutral status.

The inventor of Tesla and SpaceX set up a poll for his more than 107 million followers to vote on the proposition.

 

Zelensky responded with a Twitter poll of his own, asking: “Which @elonmusk do you like more?” with the options “One who supports Ukraine” and “One who supports Russia”.

Kyiv´s ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk replied bluntly: “My very diplomatic response (to Musk) is to get lost.”

Mykhaylo Podolyak, a presidential adviser for Ukraine, proposed a “better peace plan” in which Russia would be demilitarised and denuclearized, “war criminals” would be tried before an international court, and Ukraine would reclaim its lands, including Crimea.

Musk also stated that given Russia’s far greater population, Moscow may declare a full mobilisation, resulting in a “full war” where “kill on both sides will be horrific.”

“Victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

