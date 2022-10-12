Elon Musk reveals he wants to have more kids

Elon Musk reveals he wants to welcome more kids

The Tesla CEO recently discussed being the father of 10 children in a detailed interview with the Financial Times. He also discussed whether he has any future ambitions to have additional children.

Musk responded, “I’m quite sure there are no other babies looming,” when asked if he has fathered any additional children.

However, Musk, who at 51 described himself as a “autumn chicken,” said he would accept additional children in the future, provided he can be a good parent to them.

In July, it was revealed that Musk had given birth to twins in secret in November 2021 with his project director Shivon Zilis, making him a father of ten.

Musk urged others to start families after the birth of his twins.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” he wrote on Twitter.

Adding in follow-up tweets, Musk wrote, “Mark my words, they are sadly true” and “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

Musk does not often discuss his own family, but has strong opinions on the decreasing birth rate.

“I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate,” he said at Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council in December 2021. “Please look at the numbers –– if people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words.”

Just a few weeks later, in December 2021, Musk and his ex-girlfriend Grimes welcomed a daughter into the world through surrogacy, the twins were born. Grimes and Musk, who split up in September 2021, also have a son named X A-12 who is 2 years old.

With his first wife, Justine Wilson, the Tesla CEO also has triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax, who were born in 2006, as well as 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin. Nevada, the second son born to the couple, passed away at 10 weeks.