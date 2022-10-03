Emancipation expected to suffer due to ban on Will Smith in Oscars

The new movie of Will Smith is supported by Apple.

Emancipation was slated to garner several awards at the Oscars.

The Oscars slap ban on Will Smith for ten years led to the hope in vain.

Will Smith’s new movie, Emancipation, which is supported by Apple, is anticipated to struggle because of the actor’s ten-year Oscars ban.

The narrative centres on an enslaved man who, after surviving a fatal whipping that nearly killed him, braved Louisiana’s marshes to escape his vicious slave hunters.

Apple had already won the film’s rights in an auction. The movie, which was written by William N. Collage, was influenced by photos of Peter taken in 1863, when the abolitionist joined the Union Army in an effort to track down his family. The depictions of slavery as barbarous in the media sparked criticism worldwide.

The movie was expected to win a number of Oscars, but Will Smith’s ten-year Oscars ban ended any chance of that happening.

