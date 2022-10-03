Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emancipation expected to suffer due to ban on Will Smith in Oscars

Emancipation expected to suffer due to ban on Will Smith in Oscars

Articles
Advertisement
Emancipation expected to suffer due to ban on Will Smith in Oscars

Emancipation expected to suffer due to ban on Will Smith in Oscars

Advertisement
  • The new movie of Will Smith is supported by Apple.
  • Emancipation was slated to garner several awards at the Oscars.
  • The Oscars slap ban on Will Smith for ten years led to the hope in vain.
Advertisement

Will Smith’s new movie, Emancipation, which is supported by Apple, is anticipated to struggle because of the actor’s ten-year Oscars ban.

The narrative centres on an enslaved man who, after surviving a fatal whipping that nearly killed him, braved Louisiana’s marshes to escape his vicious slave hunters.

Apple had already won the film’s rights in an auction. The movie, which was written by William N. Collage, was influenced by photos of Peter taken in 1863, when the abolitionist joined the Union Army in an effort to track down his family. The depictions of slavery as barbarous in the media sparked criticism worldwide.

The movie was expected to win a number of Oscars, but Will Smith’s ten-year Oscars ban ended any chance of that happening.

Also Read

Regina Hall discusses Will Smith’s apologies in the media
Regina Hall discusses Will Smith’s apologies in the media

Recently, American actress Regina Hall commented on Will Smith's public apologies to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story