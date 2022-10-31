Emilia Clarke plays Oscar Wilde’s wife Constance Lloyd in film

Emilia Clarke will play Constance Lloyd.

The real-life wife of children’s author Oscar Wilde.

Sophie Hyde’s documentary An Ideal Wife will be told from Lloyd’s point of view.

Advertisement

Emilia Clarke, the Game of Thrones and Secret Invasion actor, has recently earned her next job as the protagonist in Sophie Hyde’s An Ideal Wife.

Clarke will play Constance Lloyd, the real-life wife of Irish children’s author Oscar Wilde, in the film. The documentary will centre on Lloyd’s marriage to Wilde, as told from her point of view upon the realization that her spouse was gay.

In the same vein as Hyde’s latest hot comedy-drama, Good Luck, Leo Grande, the picture will revolve around Lloyd’s sexual awakening in the aftermath of life-changing news.

Wilde and Lloyd had two sons, Cyril and Vyvyan, together. Wilde was an absent parent, causing Lloyd to become a single mother.

The couple never divorced, but after Wilde was imprisoned for homosexual conduct in 1895, Llyod moved her sons from London to Switzerland and changed their surnames to Holland to prevent further association with the controversy.

Lloyd, a talented writer, published two children’s books and contributed to newspapers and journals. As an activist, she was a strong supporter and campaigner for the progressive dress reform movement. Lloyd died in Genoa, Italy, in 1898, at the age of 40, while living with both of his boys.

Advertisement

The actress, best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryn in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has been virtually missing from both the small and big screens since the show’s conclusion in 2019.

That same year, she appeared in Paul Feig’s holiday romance, Last Christmas, before taking a break from Hollywood. Clarke is now back in full force, as she has many other projects in the works in addition to An Ideal Wife.

On the feature side, she’ll be seen in live-action parts in both Sophie Barthes’ sci-fi rom-com Pod Generation and the Václav Marhoul-directed political biography McCarthy, as well as contributing her voice to Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann’s animated picture, Amazing Maurice.

Marvel fans are gearing up to welcome Clarke into the fold with her upcoming appearance in Secret Invasion, a highly anticipated MCU and Disney+ series. She’ll be joining Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Coleman, and Don Cheadle in the top-secret project, which is expected to be released in 2023.

An Ideal Wife has not yet announced a release date, but stay tuned for additional information. A trailer for Secret Invasion may be seen below.

Advertisement

Also Read Emilia Clarke’s role in “Secret Invasion” was revealed by Marvel Marvel's Secret Invasion has been shrouded in secrecy. The identity of Emilia...