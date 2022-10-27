Emilia Clarke’s role in “Secret Invasion” was revealed by Marvel

Marvel’s Secret Invasion has been shrouded in secrecy.

The identity of Emilia Clarke’s character has been a mystery until now.

Marvel Studios has been cautious about the series’ specifics ever since the thrilling teaser for the eagerly awaited thriller series Secret Invasion was unveiled.

We’ve grown accustomed to Marvel withholding information about their next projects, but withholding information on one character in particular has led to a lot of fan speculation.

The identity of Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) role has been a secret ever since her inclusion in the show was confirmed.

Up until this point, we just knew that she was a part of the series. Now, though, it appears that a little file, notably a gif, may have actually disclosed who Clarke is playing.

The identity of Clarke’s character may have unintentionally been disclosed by a weird addition to Tenor, the gif aggregator you use to share amusing things to your pals, but we can always count on Marvel fans to keep a careful eye on everything relevant to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion recently established an official account on the website. Since the objective is to share gifs that represent moments fans are likely to want to recreate on social media, this is pretty typical.

One of the animated gifs features Clarke and is titled “its the beginning abigail brand.” It includes the performer delivering that exact phrase but without her name.

The fact that other characters from well-known works were also added to the Tenor database as additional gifs from significant moments reinforces the very probable potential that Clarke is portraying Abigail Brand.

Characters like Maria Hill and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) are identified in some of the gifs (Cobie Smulders). Now, for those who are still wondering, Abigail Brand’s name is.

Abigail Brand, who was previously introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in WandaVision, is the commander of S.W.O.R.D., the intelligence organization that serves as the antithesis of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the canon Marvel comic book plot.

The agency’s crucial duty is to defend Earth from attacks from other planets. One of the most well-known Marvel storylines, “Secret Invasion,” has the shape-shifting Skrulls wreaking havoc on superheroes.

If the series is faithful to the comics, Abigail can be a spy whose half-alien origin could aid Talos and Fury in discovering the Skrull danger (Ben Mendelson).

With the trailer indicating a paranoia-filled setting that may be recurring on Phase Five, Secret Invasion is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s best series—and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated.

A number of well-known actors will also appear in the series, including Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine. Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Killian Scott are other cast members.

Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ in 2023. Marvel Studios has not yet provided a definite release date. Below is the series’ trailer for your viewing pleasure.

