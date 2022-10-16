Emily Ratajkowski glams up in an animal print midi skirt at SNL

Emily Ratajkowski attended Saturday Night Live after-party in New York.

She looked statuesque in a tiger-print midi skirt and chocolate brown shirt.

Joined by pals to support Megan Thee Stallion – who was the guest host.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski presented a stunning appearance, as she left for the Saturday Night Live after-party in New York on Saturday evening.

The 31-year-old model had a statuesque appearance as she posed in a midi skirt with a tiger design, which highlighted her toned midriff because it sat low on her waist.

After watching the performance to support her friend Megan Thee Stallion, who was the guest host, she was joined by others as they made their way to the party.

The chocolate brown shirt, which Emily left undone and knotted together in the centre bow, went well with her printed denim skirt.

The stunning woman completed the ensemble with a pair of leather knee-high boots with a little kitten heel, which added inches to her height.

For the night out, the British-American celebrity walked with her friend Ziwe Fumudoh, who looked amazing in a neon yellow boiler suit.

The woman walked next to Kat Mendenhall while wearing a cropped black T-shirt and a vibrant ensemble.

The group looked happy while watching SNL earlier that night, and Emily shared pictures from the show with her 29.5M Instagram followers.

