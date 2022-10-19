Advertisement
Edition: English

Emily Ratajkowski goes on casual outing after split from husband

Articles
Emily Ratajkowski (L) with her friend – Daily Mail

  • Emily was spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo in New York City on Friday.
  • The 31-year-old model filed for divorce from ‘serial cheater’ spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard last month.
  • On Tuesday, she enjoyed a casual outing with a female friend.
Emily Ratajkowski was pictured for the first time when she was discovered kissing DJ Orazio Rispo in New York City on Friday, three months after her divorce from ‘serial cheater’ spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Tuesday, only days after her hot makeout session, the 31-year-old model enjoyed a casual outing with a female friend in New York City.

Emily seemed as lovely as ever in a long black shearling coat, black pants, and white Women’s NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe by Tom Sachs.

Meanwhile, on the same day, her new boyfriend Orazio Rispo, 35, was spotted out with a buddy in New York City.

The model actor filed for divorce from her ‘cheating’ husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily Ratajkowski seen with stranger amid relationship rumours
Emily Ratajkowski seen with stranger amid relationship rumours

Emily Ratajkowski seen making out with unidentified man in New York City....

