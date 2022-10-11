Emily Ratajkowski’s TikTok has viewers questioning if she’s gay

Emily Ratajkowski has been in the news for her alleged romance with Brad Pitt.

The model recently posted a video on TikTok that appeared to reveal her sexual orientation.

Fans have been speculating if she truly has come out as bisexual.

Emily Ratajkowski has been in the news recently for her alleged romance with actor Brad Pitt. Although they haven’t been seen together yet, the two have reportedly been hanging out but aren’t now seeing each other on a regular basis. At the time, nasty divorces are taking place between Emily and Brad as well.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her earlier this year, while Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been engaged in a legal spat with each other since that woman’s divorce filing in 2016. The model recently posted on TikTok, where it appeared that she appeared to reveal her sexual orientation, and it has drawn notice amid relationship rumours involving Pitt.

Emily Ratajkowski’s TikTok video

The model reportedly took to TikTok on Monday to share her response after a user asked, “if you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” Ratajkowski, 31 was seen responding to the fan by turning the camera on herself as she sat on a green velvet couch in her living room. While the model didn’t say anything, fans have been assuming that Ratajkowski’s new TikTok left fans wondering if she truly has come out as bisexual.

Emily’s post comes months after she filed for divorce from Bear-McClard with whom she also shares a 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear. Ratajowski also addressed her single status last month after she spoke about “thinking about dating and stuff” in one of her TikTok videos. In the meantime, the model’s romance rumours with Pitt have been heating up.

According to People, the split from her ex-husband was devastating for Emily and the model has been trying to move on and was introduced to Pitt through mutual friends. A source informed People that it’s the perfect timing for her to meet Brad and she has been looking forward to getting to know him better. A source also told the portal that Ratajkowski has the vibes that Brad likes especially since she is also a fellow art lover like the actor who is heavily into it.

