Emma Heming shares memories with husband. Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis shared a lovely video montage of her and Bruce Willis.

It was filmed during the summer of 2022. Willis recently learned he has been diagnosed with Aphasia.

The actor is retiring from performing due to the illness, his family announced earlier this year.

The model shared the film with her followers on Instagram after learning the terrible news of The Sixth Sense star’s Aphasia diagnosis.

“We don’t believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it,” Heming captioned the reel. “In fact it was magic.”

The video showed Willis dancing and playing with his daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, on different occasions throughout the summer.

The reel showed Willis pulling Evelyn on a swing and giving Mabel a piggyback ride while Bones by Maren Morris played in the background.

During one scene in the video, Willis and his devoted wife could be seen strolling while his young daughters played beside a pool.

The 67-year-old actor’s family announced earlier this year that he is retiring from performing as a result of his diagnosis.

The post shared by Heming read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” she added.