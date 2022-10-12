Emma Roberts finds new love with actor Cody John

Emma Roberts has found new love with actor Cody John.

Couple dated for seven months after break-up with Garrett Hedlund,.

Who she was dating at the time of her split from Hedlund.

Emma Roberts has found new love with actor Cody John, seven months after breaking up with Garrett Hedlund.

An Instagram photo of the duo enjoying a kiss reappeared amid rumours of the actress’ relationship with John.

According to Us Weekly, Roberts, 31, and John, 32, provided a glimpse into their romantic holiday in the social media uploads, which were first posted in late August.

The actor, who is well-known for his work in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, commented “Sweet sweet” next to multiple images of the former Nickelodeon star and their friends.

According to a source, the two have been dating since the summer, and the In the Dark actor has shared two further photos of himself with Julia Roberts and a number of acquaintances.

“She’s been very content with Cody and they’re enjoying their relationship and time together,” the source said.

“Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple.”

After ending their “rocky” relationship, Roberts and her baby’s father Garrett Hedlund took the picture.

Hedlund began dating in March 2019, and in December 2020, Rhodes was born. The co-parenting of Roberts and Hedlund has also been impacted by Roberts’ new relationship.

“It’s been easy for Emma to co-parent with Garrett in a healthy way because she is so happy,” the source tells.

But despite their “rocky” relationship, there were many indications that Hedlund and Roberts were, at the very least, cooperative when it came to parenting their children. In fact, on Mother’s Day just gone, he gave Roberts accolades.

Advertisement He posted a handwritten note that he also posted on Instagram, “Happy Mother’s Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma,” “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away. From morning to night, all my love.”

