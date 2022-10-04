Emma Slater says Trevor Donovan makes it “easy to be myself”

Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan have earned the title of this season’s “dark horses”.

Fans have noticed the chemistry between the pair since their “Bond Night” performance.

The pair said Monday that they simply “trust” the way they’ve built together.

Advertisement

Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan are so good together on Dancing with the Stars. After last week’s steamy rumba, viewers seem to be paying more attention to the couple’s relationship, both on-screen and off, as the competition goes on. Even co-host Alfonso Ribeiro questioned how well they seemed to work together after the performance.

When asked about it, they just said that they “trust” what they’ve built together over the course of the season.

Slater told Donovan on Monday, “I’m really grateful that you come in every single day, even though you don’t know what I’m going to throw at you, but you trust me anyway.”

The 43-year-old star of 90210 said: “I know she won’t let me do something wrong when I’m out there. She sets the bar high and expects me to meet it. I like that about her.”

Judge Derek Hough says that Donovan came into DWTS with “no expectations” and even a fear of dancing, but that he and his partner have since become this season’s “dark horses.”

Slater seemed happy about the title and said that it’s often easier to be the underdog than the favorite. “That was a really strong thing for him to say,” she said.

Advertisement

The praise came as a pleasant surprise to Donovan. “I feel like things are coming together,” he said, adding that he thinks he has a “good shot” at winning the mirrorball in seven weeks.

Fans have noticed the obvious chemistry between the two, but Slater, who recently broke up with fellow professional dancer Sasha Farber, has stayed focused on the fact that every good performance needs to be driven by passion.

Also Read Poolside Celebrations: Baby Shower of Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green celebrated the upcoming arrival of their...