Enola Holmes 2 Increases Stakes, Romance, and Sibling Rivalry

Millie Bobby Brown’s juvenile detective gets into problems, struggles to establish herself, and speaks for the voiceless in Enola Holmes 2.

Enola Holmes 2, directed by Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne, who also directed the first film, takes the audience and the titular detective into a complicated, multi-sibling Holmes case.

After rescuing Viscount Tewksbury (Louis Partridge), Enola Holmes opens a London detective service, but it fails.

After rescuing Viscount Tewksbury (Louis Partridge), Enola Holmes opens a London detective service, but it fails. Due to her age, gender, and inexperience, she can’t solve riddles like her older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). Young match girl Bessie (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss) requests aid finding her sister before returning to the Holmes’ rural estate.

What begins as a simple missing person case to be solved with that famous familiar deductive reasoning—and a fair number of lessons Enola received from her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter)—quickly becomes far more complicated, entangling Enola, Tewksbury, and Sherlock in a much bigger conspiracy that overlaps with the case that has stumped Sherlock for weeks.

Enola Holmes 2 wisely avoids overusing the most popular elements of the first film until no one is laughing. Instead, the plot enhances the first’s qualities. Sherlock tutors his sister Enola while she finishes school. She hates her environment, but she learns. Enola no longer thinks she knows everything and is eager to try anything, including dangling off rooftops or practising wordless flirtation.

Enola and Tewksbury’s first-film passion is recreated here with honesty I hope is becoming more common. The writing shows the characters’ romantic connection, awkwardly. Teenagers.

Leading lady Brown exhibits her courage and wit. Her struggle to grow outside her brother’s shadow, society, and her family is more realistic this time. It’s now about a young woman battling for self-determination. Brown leads this film despite the large cast.

Cavill gives Sherlock Holmes a unique spin despite his numerous previous portrayals. He is still psychologically distant and believes he is the smartest person in the room, but he loves his little sister. His Sherlock is also humorous. Cavill has tremendous comedic timing, and his interactions with Brown are some of the best.

The supporting cast—David Thewlis, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, and Adeel Akhtar—performs well. The plot cleverly brings back Susan Wokoma’s Edith and offers her more than exposition to the Holmes siblings. Like the first picture, Edith and Sherlock’s banter was delightful, but there wasn’t enough of it.

The film’s mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat with its twists and turns. No setpiece or action scenario is too long or boring. Enola Holmes 2 is carefully paced, allowing characters to thrive and do what they do best. It has a lot of moving pieces, but not so many that the spectator will lose track, making it worthy of a rewatch or two.

