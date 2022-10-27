“Enola Holmes 2,” Millie Bobby and Henry Cavill solve mysteries

Millie Bobby and Henry Cavill are tasked with solving some of the unsolved mysteries.

This will be their first case since the events of the first movie.

The teaser also indicates that the rest of the Holmes family will appear.

Advertisement

In Enola Holmes 2, Netflix tasked Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill with solving some of the biggest unsolved mysteries in history before they returned to our screens as the Holmes siblings to solve a new mystery.

In a new teaser video shared by Netflix on Twitter, Brown and Cavill can be seen using their wits to solve mysteries like: If a dog were to wear pants, which way would it wear them; does the world have more doors or wheels; and is cereal soup? The duo appears to be having a lot of fun solving these puzzles.

Brown is back as the title character in Enola Holmes 2, while Cavill is back as Sherlock, the beloved curly-haired character.

The pair will search for a missing girl together, and this will be Enola’s first case since the events of the first movie.

Additionally, the image indicates that the rest of the Holmes family will participate. Sam Claflin, who previously portrayed Enola’s brother Mycroft, will not be appearing this time around.

The film, written by Jack Thorne and directed by Harry Bradbeer, is based on Nancy Springer’s young adult novel series of the same name.

Advertisement

The previous previews have already shown how much more fascinating the new film is than the last one.

According to the advertising materials that have been made available so far, Enola will be running her own own agency in the upcoming film.

When a young girl goes missing, Enola will be dealing with her first and most difficult case. She will need assistance, but she has her elder brother Sherlock as well as a number of other new and old acquaintances to help her solve the case.

The film features the return of Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, and Susie Wokoma as Edith in addition to Brown as Enola Holmes and Cavill as Sherlock Holmes.

While David Thewlis, Hannah Dodd, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster join to play new roles. Fans can’t wait for the sequel because of the superb cast and Holmes’ charm at the core of the series.

On November 4, Enola Holmes 2 will be available on Netflix. Until then, you can view the latest trailer and plot summary below:

Advertisement

Two sibling sleuths are better than one! We asked ENOLA HOLMES 2 stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to help crack some of the world’s greatest unsolved mysteries. pic.twitter.com/LlXAdLC1Zj — Netflix (@netflix) October 26, 2022

Enola Holmes, now a detective-for-hire like her iconic brother, accepts her first official case: the search for a missing girl. Meanwhile, the embers of a perilous plot ignite a mystery that requires the assistance of friends and Sherlock himself to solve.

Advertisement

Also Read Netflix has released part 2 of the official trailer for Enola Holmes 2 Netflix has released part 2 of the official trailer for Enola Holmes...