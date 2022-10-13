Esra Bilgic’s latest bold picture sets internet on fire

She has a huge fan following with 7 million followers on Instagram.

Esra Bilgic’s latest bold picture sets the internet on fire.

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on social media.

Esra Bilgic, aka Halime Sultan, is a popular Turkish actress who rules millions of hearts with her beauty and charm.

This time, Esra used her social media account to bring attention to breast cancer. She also worked with Victoria’s Secret Turkiye to help women battle the disease.

She wrote, “Meme Kanseri Farkındalık Ayında, @victoriassecretturkiye , @kadinkanserleri derneği ile birlikte çok değerli bir projeyi hayata geçirdi. Ekim ayı boyunca Victoria’s Secret mağazalarından aldığınız her sütyen ile 200 ihtiyaç sahibi kadının mamografi çektirmesine destek olacaksınız.”

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

The 29-year-old beautiful actress has an enthralling Instagram feed, which is adored by her massive fans. She has a huge fan following with 7 million followers on Instagram. She is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş.

On the work front, Esra most recently appeared in the drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar with co-star Uur Güne. The drama’s debut took place on September 29, 2021.

