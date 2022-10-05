Esra Bilgiç’s latest bold pictures set internet on fire

Esra Bilgic recent photo looks angelic
Esra Bilgic, better known by her stage name Halime Hatun, has gained...
Esra Bilgic, aka Halime Sultan, is a popular Turkish actress who rules millions of hearts with her beauty and charm.
Turning to her Instagram account, Esra smiled for the camera while wearing a casual-chic dress. She looked so cute! The actress can be seen vacationing in style and beaming with joy.
The 29-year-old beautiful actress has an enthralling Instagram feed, which is adored by her massive fans. She has a huge fan following with 7 million followers on Instagram. She is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş.
On the work front, Esra most recently appeared in the drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar with co-star Uur Güne. The drama’s debut took place on September 29, 2021.
