Ex-couple Syra Yousuf, Shehroz Sabzwari to star in upcoming film

Syra Yousuf Denies Being Cast in Lately Shelved Film ‘Agar Magar’.

The ex-couple will definitely be in a new movie by director Omar Essa.

Yesterday, rumors spread on the internet that the psychological thriller ‘Agar Magar’, starring ex-spouses Syra Yousuf and Shehroz Sabzwari, had been canceled.

Advertisement

However, the Sinf-e-Ahan star’s management team told ProPakistani and other media outlets today that these rumors are false and she has nothing to do with them.

Her manager, Alizeh Jung, said, “The news about Syra Yousuf being a part of the film Agar Magar is completely false news. The lead actor in that movie was or is Mariam Saleem Nawaz. Syra Yousuf has no part in this movie of any kind.”

Still, this ex-couple will definitely be in a new movie by director Omar Essa. They had already started working on it before they broke up.

After they broke up, Essa told the press about the movie, “We are not their khandan walay.” We’re on good terms, and they’re excited about the project. Syra, in particular, has worked hard for it. Physically and emotionally, she had to do a lot for the part. I like to think that even if we had started production after their problems, they still would have finished the project. Advertisement The name of the movie hasn’t been released yet, but the director has said that it’s about “winning your ex back.” Also Read Syra Yousuf tries to recreate Musarrat Nazir’s iconic look Syra has made a new version of Mera Long Gawacha, Musarrat Nazir's...