Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expert says Prince Harry has a “chip on his shoulder”

Expert says Prince Harry has a “chip on his shoulder”

Articles
Advertisement
Expert says Prince Harry has a “chip on his shoulder”

Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • People are criticising Prince Harry for the “chip” they say he carries on his shoulder.
  • The title suggests he has a huge chip on his shoulder and may guide the narrative of the book.”
  • Prince Harry’s memoir would be “raw and unflinching” and cancelled its plans to publish it.
Advertisement

Since the Duke’s book dropped the bombshell name, people have said that Prince Harry has a chip on his shoulder.

People are criticising Prince Harry for the “chip” they say he carries on his shoulder.

In an interview with the magazine, Mr. Jobson said all of these things.

There, she talked about the ongoing battle with the “heir and spare” accusation.

“The title suggests he has a huge chip on his shoulder and may guide the narrative of the book.”

“The Palace aren’t saying anything, but the King and Prince William will be concerned, not least because whatever Harry says-despite his and Meghan’s track record on telling ‘their truth’-will be seen as fact.”

Advertisement

Before he ended, he also said, “It is early in the King’s reign and this narrative, whatever Harry says, will impact on it.”

Also Read

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are missing out on everything
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are missing out on everything

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk of losing out on...

This comes soon after the magazine said that Prince Harry’s memoir would be “raw and unflinching” and cancelled its plans to publish it.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story