Faisal Vawda shared some previously unseen photos with his second wife

Faisal Vawda is a key member of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

He has been married twice, and his second wife Saadia Afzaal is yet to confirm or deny their relationship.

All of you are aware of how significant Faisal Vawda is to the PTI. And he’s been a part of Imran Khan’s party, PTI (Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf), for a long time and attends every meeting. Faisal Vawda was elected as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for the PTI in Pakistan’s general election that was held that year. Even though he masked his foreign citizenship for a while, eventually he had to resign from the seat.

Advertisement

The 2018 Senate elections were the first time everyone learned that Faisal Vawda had married twice. The prominent Pakistani news anchor Saadia Afzaal is Faisal Vawda’s “second” wife. Faisal Vawda presented an affidavit confirming the marriage, in which he stated that Saadia Afzaal is his second wife. This is how the public learned of the secret marriage of a prominent PTI member.

Faisal Vawda has three kids with his first wife, Nazli Vawda, which is an unusual fact. Faisal Vawda’s second wife is a journalist who works for various private news networks. However, Saadia Afzaal has yet to confirm or deny this story, and she has remained mute on her second marriage with Faisal.

Let’s look at some lovely photos of Faisal Vawda and his second wife, Saadia Afzaal.

Advertisement

Also Read Shagufta Ejaz posts a cute photo in support of her husband, Yahya Siddiqui Shagufita Ejaz, a 52-year-old Pakistani actress and model, has been married twice...