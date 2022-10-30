‘Fallout’ Featurette: Franchise shares passion to adapt video game

‘Fallout’ series has just been made available on Prime Video.

The series is an adaptation of the venerable RPG video game series.

Hollywood has been attempting for more than ten years.

An all-new featurette for the highly anticipated ‘Fallout’ series, which is an adaptation of the venerable RPG video game series, has just been made available on Prime Video.

In this brand-new, two-and-a-half-minute video, representatives of Bethesda Game Studios—the studio responsible for the Fallout franchise—discuss what it means to be bringing Fallout out of the realm of video games and into this new television series.

Tim Cain, the co-creator of the Fallout franchise, Todd Howard, the director and executive producer at Bethesda who also acts as executive producer on the future Prime Film series, and Istvan Pely, the art director at Bethesda, are all featured in the new video.

Howard sheds more light on the creation of the series and how Hollywood has been attempting for more than ten years to have a film based in the Fallout universe made, but it was never “the right match.”

Jonathan Nolan, a self-admitted major admirer of the series, will act as both an executive producer on the project and the director of its pilot episode.

He also claims that this series was the one he said yes to because of the people associated with it. Cain expressed his happiness and pride in witnessing a television series he helped create develop into what it is now.

Pely also applauded the team behind the future series adaptation for how closely they adhered to the visual style that had been established in the games, allowing the recognizable Fallout aesthetic to flow naturally from the former to the latter.

Before being questioned about how he became engaged with the television series, the featurette finishes with Nolan working on the set of Prime Video’s Fallout series as he addresses several of the series’ positive aspects as a whole.

He claims that he had intended to write the “next great American novel,” but after receiving Fallout 3 from a friend, “now [he’s] working in television,” highlighting the profound influence the game and franchise have had on him.

The Fallout series on Prime Video, which began filming in June of last year, is based on the adored and well-regarded post-apocalyptic RPG game that made its debut in 1997.

Players embark on a journey across the radioactive Wasteland, which is what’s left of a planet destroyed by a nuclear war that occurs in 2077 but was originally imagined by post-World War II America.

The player journeys out of the Vaults, participates in various storylines and quests, meets characters along the way, and develops their own character through dialogue and deeds.

Survivors of this Great War sought safety in these enormous underground bunkers, which are known as Vaults.

Along with Graham Wagner, co-executive producer of Silicon Valley, Geneva Robertson-Dworet is the showrunner of the Fallout series.

She wrote for the 2018 Tomb Raider movie and Captain Marvel. Along with Athena Wickham and Lisa Joy, who also serve as executive producers on the project with Nolan, both also work for Kilter Films.

Additionally serving as executive producers are Howard and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks and Bethesda Game Studios, respectively.

Ella Purnell, who starred in Yellowjacket and Arcane, and Walton Goggins, who starred in Justified, are among the series’ currently confirmed cast members in the key roles.

Aaron Moten, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Kyle MacLachlan are more cast members who are currently playing unnamed roles. In collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, the show is produced by Amazon Studios and Kilter Films.

