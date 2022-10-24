Advertisement
  • Fans of Bindi Irwin DISAPPOINTED after her ‘useless’ reply to farm owner’s plea
  • Bindi Irwin was contacted by a Florida farm owner who suspected her emu had bird flu.
  • The daughter of the late Steve Irwin offered her ‘love and prayers’ to the farm.
  • Bindi’s fans were not very impressed with her answer.
Bindi Irwin was criticized for her answer to a farm owner’s plea for assistance after suspicions that her emu had bird flu.

Taylor Blake, the Eco Sister of a Florida farm, reached out to the daughter of the late Steve Irwin for assistance, but despite her compassionate response, admirers labeled her ‘pathetic’ and ‘useless’ on social media.

Taylor wrote on Twitter to the owner of the Animal Hospital, “I have been a fan of your family for as long as I can remember, I am reaching out to you in total desperation right now.

”I need help saving my emu, Emmanuel. I will pay to fly anyone to us, if they can help, no questions asked.”

Bindi responded that she was unable to offer much assistance because her hospital had never treated animals with avian flu, but that she was sending her “love and prayers” to the farm.

Bindi Irwin’s fans DISAPPOINTED after her ‘pathetic’ reply to farm owners plea

However, her social media followers were not impressed with her caustic answer.

One wrote: “What a pathetic, useless reply. Zero effort to help when you’re in a supposedly unique position to use your influence and contacts to actually help her. Thoughts and prayers are cheap. You are unimpressive and that’s being polite.”

Another added: ”Thoughts and prayers are nice, but is there not someone you could recommend, given your family has been in this field for years?”

Bindi Irwin shares family photo, melts away hearts
Bindi Irwin shares family photo, melts away hearts

Bindi Irwin documented an unsuccessful family photo attempt with her husband and...

