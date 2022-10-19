Farah Khan shares photo with BFF Sania Mirza, calls Dubai ‘the incidental city’

Farah ran into her best friend Sania in Dubai and took a photo with her.

Farah Khan unexpectedly ran into her best friend Sania Mirza in Dubai and took a photo with the famous Indian tennis player.

The two women smiled a million-dollar smile in the photograph. Farah sported a black and gray ensemble. Sania was observed to be wearing a white outfit.

Khan captioned the image, “We r just happy to meet… the city is incidental @mirzasanir .”

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza have been close for quite some time. They have been featured on numerous shows together, including Koffee With Karan and The Kapil Sharma Show in their fifth seasons.

Farah recently departed for Dubai to celebrate actor Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday. The choreographer has intermittently shared photographs during her trip to Dubai.

