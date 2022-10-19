Advertisement
Farah Khan shares photo with BFF Sania Mirza, calls Dubai 'the incidental city'

Farah Khan shares photo with BFF Sania Mirza, calls Dubai ‘the incidental city’

Farah Khan shares photo with BFF Sania Mirza, calls Dubai ‘the incidental city’

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza – Instagram

  • Farah ran into her best friend Sania in Dubai and took a photo with her.
  • Mirza commented on the photo, writing “Love you” with a love emoticon.
  • Farah recently traveled to Dubai to celebrate actor Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday.
Farah Khan unexpectedly ran into her best friend Sania Mirza in Dubai and took a photo with the famous Indian tennis player.

The two women smiled a million-dollar smile in the photograph. Farah sported a black and gray ensemble. Sania was observed to be wearing a white outfit.

Khan captioned the image, “We r just happy to meet… the city is incidental @mirzasanir .”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Additionally, Mirza commented on the photo, writing “Love you” with a love emoticon.

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza have been close for quite some time. They have been featured on numerous shows together, including Koffee With Karan and The Kapil Sharma Show in their fifth seasons.

Farah recently departed for Dubai to celebrate actor Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday. The choreographer has intermittently shared photographs during her trip to Dubai.

Read More News On
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
