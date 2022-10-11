Fahad Mustafa is a well-known actor and host.

Fahad Mustafa is a well-known actor and host. Due to the popularity of his television show ‘Jeeto Pakistan” and his decision to only work on movies, he has developed a larger-than-life character. Therefore, he becomes a huge star due to his infrequent appearances even on the big screen. He is well-liked and fantastic with fans.

However, Fahad once had a bad experience with the media when a reporter misidentified the persons there and called him Fawad Khan instead of Fahad Mustafa.

We are currently observing the stars out and about as The Legend of Maula Jatt, a movie, is going to be released. Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, aka Maula Jatt and Noori, were guests on Mazaaq Raat and made some fascinating remarks about Fahad Musatafa.

If he had ever been mistaken for a star, Fawad was questioned. He confirmed that he had been confused for Fahad Mustafa since Fahad is a brand and his name is similar to his, which led to the error.

At this point, Hamza Ali Abbasi also stepped forward and claimed that Fahad Mustafa had been confused for him. He said Fahad has a face that fits every personality.

Meanwhile, The Legend Of Maula Jatt is the biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie which has been directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie has been produced by Ammarah Hikmat, the film has a star-speckled cast that includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Ali Azmat, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed. The movie is releasing on 13th October 2022.

