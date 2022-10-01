Advertisement
Edition: English
Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali shares hilarious banter at the promotion of ‘Maula Jutt’

Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi give comments to Fahad Mustafa

  • Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi shared funny banter at the promotion.
  • Fawad shared a promotional interview with Abbasi.

Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, who are in the upcoming movie The Legend of Maula Jatt, have been having a good time joking around. The common bond was contagious, and we have no doubt that they had fantastic chemistry together on-screen as well.

Khan shared a promotional interview with Abbasi, his co-star in The Legend of Maula Jatt, on his Instagram page.

The two actors were asked at the same time by the interviewer about their preferred breakfast in the scene.

The two actors poked fun at one another, with Khan telling Abbasi he could answer the question because he loves to eat and is frequently late for filming.

 

Since he is the movie’s hero, he pointed out that the question was directed at him. Abbasi responded, “But I am the villain!”

The movie is called The Legend of Maula Jatt, not “The Legend of Noori,” Khan shot back.

Abbasi began listing his successful works, including Pyarey Afzal and Parwaaz Hai Junoon, so as not to be outdone.

After all was said and done, Khan reprimanded his on-screen adversary and told him to tell everyone what he likes for breakfast. The latter responded, “anda toast” (egg and toast), to the laughter of all.

