The name Fawad Khan has become almost synonymous with the most successful and gifted actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Khan, who first earned notoriety for his work on the small screen, is today a great name not only in his own India but also throughout the globe. He has made his debut in both Hollywood and Bollywood. The famous actor from Humsafar made an announcement not too long ago that caused the majority of his supporters to feel let down.

In a recent interview, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor claimed that he is preparing to exit the Pakistani drama business. Khan also addressed the topic of his absence from television and stated, “Now it is difficult for me to come back to TV dramas because I feel that I am too old and most of the television programmes are based on the life stories of a youngster.” Khan was referring to the fact that the majority of television programmes are centred on the experiences of young people.

The actor from Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan went on to say, “I believe the television screen is for our younger generation, hence at this moment I have no desire of returning to the TV screen.”

For those who are unaware, Khan was most recently seen on the small screen in the show Numm, and he currently has projects in production such as The Legend of Maula Jatt, Neelofar, Money Back Guarantee, and Aan.

