Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan’s lawyers give official statement regarding their case

Articles
Aliza Sultan confirms separation with Feroze Khan in her official statement 

  • Divorce proceedings have begun for Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan.
  • Aliza and Feroze were both presented in court for the hearing.
  • Aliza wants a monthly maintenance payment of 1 lac for each child.
Divorce is an extremely traumatic event for both men and women, and when a couple in the public eye separates, it makes things considerably harder and more unpleasant for everyone involved. Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan wed at a relatively young age, and the world has scrutinized their entire union ever since. They didn’t get along very well, and they once split up before getting back together. After they reconciled, they had a daughter, but things went awry, and they are now legally separated.

The divorce has not been simple because Aliza made charges of abuse against Feroze Khan, to which he made no response, and now the couple is fighting in court over who will get custody of their children Sultan and Fatima.

Aliza and Feroze were both presents in court for the hearing during which their attorneys made formal requests on behalf of both sides. According to Aliza’s attorney, his client has requested a monthly maintenance payment of $16,000 for each child and separate housing for her children that meets the same standards as their father’s. While Feroze’s attorney indicated that they are unwilling to set up a separate accommodation because it would raise Feroze’s fears about the safety of his children.

Watch the lawyer’s statement here: https://www.facebook.com/ViewsMatterOfficial/videos/4007364082822698/

