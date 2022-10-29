Advertisement
  Feroze Khan launches his YouTube channel and his caption says something!
More recently than any other celebrity in the entertainment industry, Feroze Khan has gained notoriety—but for all the wrong reasons. He just started his own YouTube channel now.

The Khaani actor’s Youtube channel, which is named after his initials, “FK,” already has more than 6,000 subscribers.

On October 28, Khan shared a story on his social media platforms with the caption, “Here’s a link for you guys,” along with a picture of his YouTube channel. He has not yet made any channel uploads.

He captioned his post with, “Sabar.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Feroze Khan 🇵🇰 (@ferozekhan)

This comes after he spent a lot of time in the media due to his divorce and the accusations of abuse made against him by his ex-wife, Syed Aliza.

Syeda Aliza Sultan had already provided the court with medical records and images of alleged physical abuse as proof. Khan, however, refuted each and every accusation, calling them “baseless” and “untrue.”

He released a statement that read,  “I, Feroze Khan, vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill. These allegations have no basis in truth or reality.”

Regarding his professional works, Feroze Khan has received recognition for his work in the drama series Habs, which also stars Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar.

