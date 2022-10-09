Feroze Khan’s ex-wife Aliza Sultan posts Trials & Tests experience

Syeda Aliza Sultan has announced her divorce from Feroze Khan.

She also charged her ex-husband with assault and abuse.

He is seeking custody of his children because he claims she won’t be able to provide for them as well as he can.

Syeda Aliza Sultan just made her divorce official with Feroze Khan. She made all the information available to the public. In addition to making accusations against his ex-husband Feroze Khan, she also announced her divorce.

Syeda Aliza, however, also charged her ex-husband with assault and abuse. She claimed that the four years of her marriage were terrible for her because she was tortured and that abuse was commonplace in the marriage. She claimed that she made the divorce decision in order to ensure the future well-being of her children.

As a young single mother, Syeda Aliza Sultan appears to be a little depleted at the moment because she has written an emotional note about facing difficulties when you’re younger. She wrote, “Bearing trials at a young age, gifts you resilience, empathy, curiosity, dignity, and it adds a volume to your life. Bearing a lot of heavy trials, doesn’t necessarily mean Allah doesn’t love you, it means, He loves you a LOT that he trusts you that you will pick yourself up, and learn to become a better version of you, so that you can reign the positions you asked for yourself. Giving the fame, honour, money or any high position you want is NOTHING for Allah He’s

Dhul-Jalali wal-Ikram: He says BE and it is. But the beauty in His request to wait, is that, there’s unlimited khayr in it. He knows, we do not”

Remember that Feroze Khan divorced Aliza and is seeking custody of his children because he claims Aliza won’t be able to provide for them as well as he can. During the most recent court case, he said this.

