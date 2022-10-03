Film director James Gunn gets married to Jennifer Holland

James Gunn married Jennifer Holland on Friday.

James Gunn, a film director, wed Jennifer Holland on Friday.

On social media, the pair announced their marriage and posted wedding photos.

Holland, 35, and Gunn, 56, exchanged vows at the gorgeous Dunbar Ranch in Aspen, Colorado.

“After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland,” Gunn wrote on Instagram. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”

As Gunn, director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and DC’s The Suicide Squad, noted in his caption, a moose “showed up as the ceremony began,” and a clip he posted on Instagram shows the creature taking a leisurely stroll at the Colorado venue as attendees watched in awe.

Gunn also said that the couple’s wedding cake featured Funko Pops on top, which came as a surprise to him. “Jenn wouldn’t let me see them before the wedding because her dress was too perfectly done,” he wrote in his caption.

