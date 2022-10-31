Filming of Richard Armitage’s ‘The Boy in the Woods’ begins

Principal photography has begun on The Boy in the Woods.

Principal photography has begun on the upcoming World War II drama The Boy in the Woods. The movie is being filmed in Canada’s North Bay.

Richard Armitage and Jett Klyne both appear in the new movie. The movie doesn’t yet have a release date.

The Boy in the Woods: A True Story of Survival during the Second World War, written by Maxwell Smart in 2022, is the source material for the movie.

Max, a Jewish youngster who must hide during World War II in the Eastern European woodlands, will be the focus of the movie.

Max is saved from death when his mother orders him to flee the Nazis who are going to arrest them. As he remains hidden, Max makes friends with Jasko, a farmer, and his family, who take him in. Jasko, however, is forced to keep Max away from his house when under pressure from the authorities.

Max will be portrayed by Klyne, who previously appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Jasko is portrayed by Armitage, who is well-known for his work in the The Hobbit films.

Masa Lizdek, who previously appeared in The Waiting Room, also appears in the movie as Kasia, Jasko’s wife. Yanek and Chief Bagan are played, respectively, by Christopher Heyerdahl of Peacemaker and David Kohlsmith of Shazam.

The movie’s writer and director will both be Rebecca Snow. On Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust, Snow previously worked.

The movie is being made for JoBro Production and Lumanity. “[M]aking this film has been an incredible honour and a great responsibility,” Snow remarked of the endeavour. Watching Jett Klyne and Richard Armitage bring these people and this history to life is thrilling, Snow continued.

More than ever, the world needs to hear these tales, and I am so grateful to be a part of sharing this one.

Jonathan Bronfman and Robert Budreau are directing the movie. The co-producer is Andrew Bronfman.

The movie’s executive producers are Tina and Maxwell Smart. Additionally serving as executive producers for Undisputed Pictures are Joel Reilly and Patrick Patterson. Mark Slone of Photon and Kirk D’Amico of Myriad both act as executive producers for the endeavour.

The movie will be screened in Canada thanks to Photon Films.

The Boy in the Woods production has just started, thus no release date has been announced.

