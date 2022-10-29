Find out reasons behind Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

The couple have two children together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Both stressed their desire to co-parent in Instagram Stories posts.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were only able to scramble for so long before having to release the ball.

For Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, life wasn’t always as perfect as it appeared, but it still seemed wonderful. So let’s have a look at what caused them to decide to divorce after 13 years of marriage.

After months of rumours that the supermodel and the visibly still-playing NFL star were leading increasingly different lifestyles, the couple officially announced their divorce on October 28.

The parents of Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, stressed their dedication to co-parenting in messages that were posted to Instagram Stories, as well as giving their kids all the love, care, and attention they need in various ways.

To end their marriage, “painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”

Brady wrote. “However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Although it is obviously tough to go through something like this, Bündchen said that they had “grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed to the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she added.

Even though it was carefully planned and hardly unexpected, this can’t help but seem bizarre when you consider their spectacular, well-known life together, which has resulted in a plethora of enviable scenes from marriages.

However, it’s also not surprising given how regularly Brady has discussed his unwavering devotion to football and, more recently, the toll it took on his personal life.

The athlete said on Pop in June that Bündchen “takes a lot on for our family and she does an unbelievable job of prioritizing our kids and making sure all their needs are met,” but in the end, praising her for her unwavering support and ability to keep their family together wasn’t a replacement for what she actually desired.

In an interview with Elle that was released on September 13—one month after Brady took an enigmatic leave from training camp—Bundchen admitted, “I have my concerns. The 45-year-old quarterback was “going to deal with some personal stuff,” according to coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The sport of football is “very violent,” and Bündchen added, “I have my children and I would like him to be more present.” “I’ve absolutely discussed such topics with him numerous times. But in the end, I believe that everyone needs to choose a course of action that suits them. He too must follow his joy.”

The sport of football is “very violent,” and Bündchen added, “I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

It was not the first time Bündchen had expressed concern over the potential long-term effects of the game on her husband’s health.

The 42-year-old stirred some controversy in 2017 when she claimed that Brady had sustained a concussion at some point during the 2016–17 season, which was a big surprise to everyone as it was never mentioned in any injury reports for the Patriots.

She said on CBS This Morning, “I don’t think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through,” “Through that kind of aggression, like, all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right?”

(Brady’s agent claimed the player was not given a concussion diagnosis at that time, and the NFL claimed season-long medical records supported that claim.)

Brady told ESPN without confirming or denying anything “She’s there every day. I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I’m sore, she knows when I’m tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.”

Once he had left the NFL, Brady’s end-game plans always seemed to include fully backing Bündchen’s aspirations. And we are aware of the outcome.

On the Facebook Watch documentary series Tom vs. Time, which debuted in January 2018, Bündchen said, “He did tell me that he was going to play only for 10 years, I just want to say that.”

He said, “When I met him in 2006 he said, ‘Listen, I’m just going to play for 10 more years and I’m going to win one [more] Super Bowl and I’m going to be happy.'”

Brady, who was seated next to her, grinned.

“Then, last year, I told him, “Well, I think this is terrific,'” Bündchen remarked.

Wow, what a victory. I was like, “Whoo-hoo, let’s go, I’m ready,” he said. “Now that you’ve won two Super Bowls and it’s the end of the 10th year, like you know, now we’re going to go and live in Costa Rica.” But after that, he says, “No.””

Brady said, “Still got a few more to go,” “Yeah, he said that,” said Bündchen.

“Football, as far as I’m concerned, it’s like, his first love. I mean, it really is,” as they both began to giggle, she said. “And I think it’s, like, his main love, really, quite frankly. He tells me [otherwise, but] it’s true.”

After four years and two more championships, including one with the Buccaneers after his 20-season career with the Pats came to an end in 2020, it appeared as though Brady would indeed retire. He actually came close to carrying it out.

A few weeks before his 13th wedding anniversary, Brady announced his decision, saying, “To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny, and Vivi, you are my motivation.”

This came after days of is-this-really-happening sports talk conjecture. “Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida.”

After 40 days, he had a change of heart.

Brady posted on social media, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.”

“That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

The Bucs’ current 3-5 record does not augur well for the completion of that transaction, making this one of the rare occasions where a crucial Brady choice did not work out.

But since they first met in December 2006, he and Bündchen have faced a number of crucial decisions in their relationship—usually ones that favoured their union.

In 2009, Brady recounted to his future wife, “This acquaintance told me he knew a girl version of me, and he stated to me he’d met a boy version of me.”

He was the ideal date for the Met Galas since he managed to adore fashion even more than she did.

I thought, “The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!” as soon as I saw him smile.

Days before their wedding in 2009, Bündchen opened up to Vanity Fair. “We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

Let’s just say that when Bundchen learned that Brady was expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, communication was essential.

For both of us, it was unquestionably a surprise, Bündchen told VF. “You initially experience this love fantasy and believe it to be a fantasy because it is so wonderful. Whoops, wake-up call follows. He found out when we had been dating for two and a half months, and it was a very difficult situation. It’s obviously not the best option at first.”

“Sometimes you wonder: “Should I stay here? Perhaps you should resolve this,” “She recalled her thoughts. But there’s always a good reason why relationships end.

“Brady, who, like Bündchen, grew up in a large, close-knit family, conceded to Details, “It happens… That’s not how you envisioned your life, that’s not how you envisioned having children, but it happens…

Life is not living behind a white picket fence in the suburbs. That is not living. Somehow, our American culture has made it seem as though that is how life must be, and that if it is anything other than that, everything is wrong. It isn’t. You make the greatest effort you can as you navigate life.”

An insider with knowledge of the former couple’s divorce procedures told on Friday that “they hammered out settlement specifics and once everything was agreed upon there was no reason to wait.” “They are both prepared to advance and go on.”

