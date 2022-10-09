Find out the Netflix originals, that secured number 1 position on lists

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the most-watched Netflix tv series.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone proved to be yet another success in a short interval.

Murphy has achieved simultaneous success in Tv and Film.

The Mr. Harrigan’s Phone and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix originals each took the top spot on their respective lists of the best television shows and films.

The horror movie Mr. Harrigan’s Phone came out on October 5, 2022, as opposed to Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was published on September 21. Both of Ryan Murphy’s releases have been the cherry on top of his career.

Since its September release, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been the ninth-most-watched English-language series on Netflix, giving Murphy success in both the television and film industries.

In the United States on October 7, these two releases have given the prolific writer, producer, and director the top rankings for both films and TV shows, according to Deadline. It is said to be the first time a producer has held the top two positions at the same time.

According to global Netflix rankings, both of Murphy’s works are at the top of the charts for movies and television shows in 60 different nations.

