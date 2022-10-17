“Fired Up” Tom Brady Tears into Buccaneers Teammates on Sideline

Tom Brady had a few choice words.

The legendary quarterback was sacked twice and finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards and one touchdown.

The incident happened during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Tom Brady had a few words for his offensive line. The 45-year-old quarterback was seen yelling at three of his linemen in a video that was taken along the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bench during the second quarter of the Bucs-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

You are far better than the way you’re playing right now, dude! According to CBS News, Brady roared as the Buccaneers trailed 10-6 at the half.

“He is fired up, talking to his offense along the sidelines,” announcer Joe Davis said.

Brady’s tirade had little impact on the game’s outcome; the Steelers triumphed 20-18.

The illustrious quarterback completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown on just two sacks.

This season, Brady has had two fiery game-related outbursts. He was observed hurling a tablet at the ground in anger during the second week; he later expressed regret for the incident.

Advertisement

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

Brady’s 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen is still in the spotlight, and Sunday’s defeat comes at a difficult time for him off the field.

The famous couple’s relationship deteriorated over the past three months, according to sources. When the quarterback returned to the Buccaneers after an 11-day hiatus, he claimed that he was experiencing “specific problems.”

Advertisement

Bündchen has been keeping active in Miami while missing none of her husband’s games this season. The supermodel, 42, additionally commented with a single emoji on Jay Shetty’s Instagram post from October 12 that said, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”