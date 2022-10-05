Advertisement
Florence Pugh as a nurse in upcoming Netflix film "The Wonder"

Articles
Florence Pugh as a nurse in upcoming Netflix film "The Wonder"

  • The Wonder is a British historical drama set in the Irish Midlands in the 1860s.
  • Based on Emma Donoghue’s book of the same name
  • . The psychological thriller will be released in theatres on November 2, 2022.
“The Wonder”, a psychological thriller that will be released in theatres on November 2, 2022, and then stream on Netflix on November 16, 2022, has just released a trailer on Netflix.

The Wonder is a British historical drama set in the Irish Midlands in the 1860s that is based on Emma Donoghue’s book of the same name.

It tells the tale of Florence Pugh’s character, Lib Wright, an English nurse who is sent to the Irish Midlands to check an 11-year-old girl who hasn’t eaten in weeks.

While pilgrims and tourists visit the area to witness for themselves how the girl allegedly survived “miraculously,” Lib is determined to uncover the truth.

The list of the cast members is below:

  • Florence Pugh
  • Tom Burke
  • Niamh Algar
  • Elaine Cassidy
  • Kíla Lord Cassidy
  • Toby Jones
  • Dermot Crowley
  • Brían F. O’Byrne
  • Ciaran Hinds

Check out the trailer below:

A young child who claims she hasn’t eaten in four months is examined by Florence Pugh as nurse Lib Wright in the trailer.

