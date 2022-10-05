Florence Pugh as a nurse in upcoming Netflix film “The Wonder”

The Wonder is a British historical drama set in the Irish Midlands in the 1860s.

Based on Emma Donoghue’s book of the same name

. The psychological thriller will be released in theatres on November 2, 2022.

It tells the tale of Florence Pugh’s character, Lib Wright, an English nurse who is sent to the Irish Midlands to check an 11-year-old girl who hasn’t eaten in weeks.

While pilgrims and tourists visit the area to witness for themselves how the girl allegedly survived “miraculously,” Lib is determined to uncover the truth.

The list of the cast members is below:

Tom Burke

Niamh Algar

Elaine Cassidy

Kíla Lord Cassidy

Toby Jones

Brían F. O’Byrne

Ciaran Hinds

Check out the trailer below:

A young child who claims she hasn’t eaten in four months is examined by Florence Pugh as nurse Lib Wright in the trailer.

