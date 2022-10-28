Florida Firefighter gets injured after saving girlfriend’s life

Florida fireman saved his girlfriend after a catastrophic automobile accident.

On Tuesday afternoon, an Uber carrying Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend Su veered into a gasoline tanker’s lane on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, according to WPLG, an ABC station.

The tanker toppled and caught fire.

The couple’s Uber driver slammed a wall on the road while avoiding the crash.

“The automobile stopped straight away and was engulfed in flames right away,” Aparicio’s coworkers from Station 10 at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport commented on the couple’s GoFundMe page.

Jason Smith, president of the Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association, International Association of Firefighters Local 4321, tells PEOPLE that the pair was travelling north for a pleasant cruise when the tragedy occurred.

Smith says that when Aparicio woke up inside the Uber and went to open the door, he was “met by a complete wall of fire.” Then he tried the door next to his girlfriend, but it was blocked by a wall.

“He doesn’t recall,” Smith says. “He destroys a back seat window to let them out.” His girlfriend shouted as he left the car, indicating her absence. He dragged her in quickly. Burned his arms, legs, and face.

“It was over in a split second, “In the middle of all that fire, he simply went ahead and gave up nearly everything he had to make sure she could get out,” Smith said. “Heroic.”

Bryan’s coworkers commented on GoFundMe that he and his fiancée have second- and third-degree leg and hand burns. Smith tells PEOPLE the fireman is “in excellent spirits” after one treatment. His girlfriend needs surgery. “He’s blessed,” Smith says. “He aids her.”