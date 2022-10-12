Followers of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not happy with coronation date of King Charles

King Charles, Camilla in trouble as ‘The Crown’ breaks down their shocking relationship

Prince Charles and Camilla will be crowned in 2023.

The coronation date overlaps with the birthdate of their eldest child, Archie.

Some speculated it was a “snub” to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The followers of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were outraged when Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that King Charles III’s coronation date overlaps with the birthdate of the couple’s eldest child, Archie.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

One Twitter user, @IrisTheeScholar, reacted to the revelation by writing, “SSo King Charles The Cruel has set his Coronation for the 6th of May next year… AKA his grandson Prince Archie of Sussex’s 4th birthday.”

Another user, H (@hrhpluggles), had a question: “Is the King’s coronation date the same as Archie’s birthday deliberately?”

Some fans speculated that the coronation date may have been an olive branch extended to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stating, “Coronation day is Archie’s birthday too. That for me symbolizes that although the Royal family is an institution, family will always be family .”

Katie Nicholl, a royal specialist, thinks it a “happy coincidence.” She continued, “Having the coronation on Archie’s birthday is definitely not a snub.”