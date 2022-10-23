For King Charles’ coronation, Prince William will incorporate ‘modern’ features

King Charles coronation will be actively planned by prince William.

The coronation of his father, King Charles III, will be actively planned by Prince William.

According to reports, in order to present a favorable image of contemporary Britain, the future Prince of Wales will take a significant part in the organization of the coronation event.

The usually “archaic” ceremony will be “modernized” by Prince William, a royal expert claimed, according to sources.

According to reports, instead of the 8,000 visitors that attended the late Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in the early 1950s, the celebration might be reduced back to be roughly the size of a royal wedding, with about 2,000 guests.

“Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are likely – but not confirmed – to have a role in the Westminster Abbey event, with discussions under way about how it can be modernized and shortened from the spectacular celebrations for Queen Elizabeth,” according to sources.

Dr. Bob Harris, a member of UCL’s constitution unit, shared the notion when he said “The UK no longer has the capacity to mount anything like this spectacle (Queen’s coronation), nor should it do so in straitened times.”

“The next coronation will inevitably be smaller. Archaic elements such as the Court of Claims could be dropped. So should the homage, and thought be given to how the King as head of the nation should be enabled early in the reign to signify support for, and encouragement of, modern civil society.”

“A modernized form of homage could take place, for example, in Westminster Hall, or in a procession on Horse Guards Parade,” he concluded.

