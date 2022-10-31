Frankie Jonas and girlfriend dresses up as Joe Jonas and Swift

Frankie Jonas and his fiancee dressed up as Joe and Taylor Swift for Halloween.

The pair reenacted the scenario from Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

Frankie also posted a video of himself wearing what he called their father’s “identical purity rings”.

Frankie Jonas and his fiancée Anna Olson revealed a couple’s costume for Halloween 2022 that was a touch too personal. Watch them imitate his brother Joe Jonas and his former girlfriend Taylor Swift.

For Halloween, the little brother of the Jonas Brothers hilariously trod on one of his older brothers. On October 30, Frankie, 22, posted pictures on social media of himself and his girlfriend Anna Olson in Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift costumes.

When Taylor’s song “Should Had Said No” is played in a scene from the concert movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, which was shot in 2008, Frankie and Anna, who have been dating for a while, recreate the scene in one Instagram photo.

On TikTok, Joe’s little brother shared a clip of their reenactment, paired with video game fighting sounds. He captioned the clip, “Fighting off the horny celibate teens as joe and taylor from the 3d movie.” Frankie also posted a clip of himself pretending to be Joe.

Also in his Instagram post, which their dad Paul Kevin Jonas liked, Frankie shared a closeup of two hands wearing what he wrote were “matching purity rings”—a nod to Joe’s jewelry of choice in the early days of his career.

Taylor, who has not been known to wear one, and the Jonas Brothers singer dated briefly from July to October 2008, after which he famously broke up with her over what she called a “27-second phone call.”

