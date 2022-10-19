Friend of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receives message from ‘The Illuminati’

Meghan Markle in support for Iranian women
The Duchess spoke about the feminist issues in LA. She wore a...
The author of the biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Omid Scobie, posted a screenshot of a message he received from “The Illuminati” with a humorous caption on Tuesday.
The message stated, “The Illuminati is a non religious organization that brings riches, wealth, fame, and power to its members.
We are reaching out to certain people from billions of citizens to recruit and support them to their dreams and career peaks. Are you interested?”
Scobie, who is also a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, posted the photo with the caption “My time has come.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.