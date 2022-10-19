Friend of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receives message from ‘The Illuminati’

Meghan and Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie shared a screenshot of an email he received from “The Illuminati”.

The message stated that The Illuminati is a non religious organization that brings riches, wealth, fame, and power to its members.

Scobie is a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and co-author of their biography.

The author of the biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Omid Scobie, posted a screenshot of a message he received from “The Illuminati” with a humorous caption on Tuesday.

The message stated, “The Illuminati is a non religious organization that brings riches, wealth, fame, and power to its members.

We are reaching out to certain people from billions of citizens to recruit and support them to their dreams and career peaks. Are you interested?”

Scobie, who is also a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, posted the photo with the caption “My time has come.

