From Aima baig, hareem Shah to Alizeh Shah dance videos that set’s the internet on fire

Aima Baig, Alizeh Shah and Hareem Shah’s dance videos that set’s the internet on fire

Young Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has a lot of potentials. She’s quickly becoming recognized as a household name. Alizeh Shah frequently referred to as “the girl next door,” has achieved great success quickly.

Alizeh is one of the rare actors who has dedicated a lot of time to honing her skills. This is one of the factors contributing to her huge fan base. Along with acting and singing, Alizeh Shah has participated in modeling shoots for a number of well-known fashion houses. Alizeh use social media frequently. She shares beautiful images from her picture shoots with several designer brands on Instagram.

However, nobody can contest Alizeh’s sense of style, and the actress is fully aware of her capacity to frequently divert attention away from her admirers.

Let’s have a look at the dance videos of Alize Shah that went viral in 2021!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)

Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts within no time.

Dance moves of singer Aima Baig along with her male friend from a recent wedding is circulating all over social media.
Shared by the popular Instagram page, the video shows Aima Baig dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song, “Yaar To He Dildar To He” along with photographer Adnan Qazi on his sister’s wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Beards And Braids (@shotsofbnb)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Wedding Shadding By Daniyalch (@weddingshadding)

Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28 June 2021, she confirmed her marriage to Pakistan People’s Party leader but kept details about her husband under wraps.

Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok, has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

 

