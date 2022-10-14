The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth was observed on October 13.

Married ladies fasted and prayed for their husband’s long life and well-being.

B-town couples including Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed the day.

The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth was lavishly observed on October 13. Due to the pandemic, people kept the celebrations low-key for two years, but this year they went all out. Even Bollywood lovers were seen displaying their love by coloring the town crimson.

Following is how our favorite celebrity couples observed Karwa Chauth:

Victor Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina were married in December of last year. After being married, it was their first Karwa Chauth. The couple seemed stunning in their traditional attire. Katrina wore a crimson saree with a patterned blouse, adding sindoor, a red chooda, and a mangalsutra to complete her ensemble.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Additionally, they posted a photo of themselves with Vicky’s parents. When sharing the images with her followers, Katrina wrote “Pehla #KarwaChauth” in Hindi. Their photos quickly became popular on the internet, and admirers couldn’t stop raving about them. Even famous people offered their love to the pair, including Priyanka Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, and Sharvari Wagh.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun and Natasha made their way to Anil Kapoor’s house to celebrate. Every year, Sunita Kapoor, the renowned actor’s wife, throws a Karwa Chauth party for Bollywood women. The couple, who were dressed in ethnic attire, twinned in pink. Varun posted snippets of their party on Instagram. He was photographed giving her candy to break her fast. He captioned the images “Happy #karvachauth.”

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, the couple’s first son, was recently born. The actress has maintained a low profile ever then. She was spotted celebrating Karwa Chauth with her mother. The new mother was dressed to the nines with a pink saree and a green blouse. She revealed that she doesn’t fast for Anand while also sharing the photos. In her post, she also revealed the underlying justification for not fasting.

Sonam penned: “My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together. I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!”

To this, her husband replied, “you look great! intermittent is a powerful anti inflammatory and recovery tool.. and yea, it was so nice to see Mom’s famous KC celebration! So special!! @kapoor.sunita.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Additionally, this was a first for Mouni and Suraj. The actress made extensive preparations. In preparation for the big day, she had her Mehendi done. Mouni chose a saree with netted embroidery and a strappy blouse. She finished off her ensemble with sindoor, thick jhumkas, and a low bun. Suraj, on the other hand, wore a traditional costume made entirely of white. The Brahmastra actress captioned photos of their party with “My happy place.”

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa and Raj were spotted celebrating Karwa Chauth at Sunita and Anil Kapoor’s house after going through a difficult time. Raj wore a striped kurta and a Nehru jacket, and Shilpa wore a crimson sari. The actress captioned the image she uploaded, “MINE .. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth .. When he fasts for you too. Gratitude. Picture courtesy: @anilskapoor.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka may be in the US, but she always finds a way to join Nick in celebrating Karwa Chauth. Without exposing her appearance, she provided a sneak preview of her celebration. PC posted a photo of a hand covered in henna and bearing Nick’s initials on her Instagram account. She was also seen carrying a sieve and wearing a crimson saree and red chooda. She tagged Nick and added the message, “Happy Karwachauth to everyone celebrating.” to the photo.

B-town women at Sunita Kapoor’s party

The rites were also observed being performed by other couples, including Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and Lali and David Dhawan. Actresses like Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari, and Raveena Tandon attended the party.

