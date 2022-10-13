From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan Hot and Sizzling dance videos that lit social media on fire

Advertisement
Throwback to Kinza Hashmi and Amar Khan’s Hot and Sizzling viral dance videos

Kinza Hashmi and Amar Khan, two of Pakistan’s most talented and handsome actresses, are highly renowned for their remarkable theatrical acting skills. In addition to acting, these stunning women are amazing dancers as evidenced by their dancing videos!

Amar Khan

The gorgeous wedding celebrations of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have been making the rounds on the internet, and the most recent Shendi reception was a fantastic spectacular.

Amar Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Sajal Aly, Wajahat Rauf, Madiha Imam, and Mariam Ansari were among the celebrities who attended the shendi event.

On the other hand, a video of Amar Khan’s electrifying dance has spread like wildfire online. One of the highlights of the wedding was the Baddua star’s remarkable talents, which lighted up the dance floor.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The keyboard warriors, on the other hand, were mostly critical of her, while others lauded her fascinating dance. The stunner’s dancing video received widespread abuse, mocking and teasing her.

Also Read

From Aima Baig to Saboor Aly, Dance Videos That Set Internet ABLAZE
From Aima Baig to Saboor Aly, Dance Videos That Set Internet ABLAZE

Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts...

Kinza Hashmi

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours.

The actress’ insta feed is no less than that of a model. She can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Recently, the Azmaish actress has dropped multiple ethereal snaps all dressed in a traditional ensemble from Saboor Aly’s Shendi.

 

The actress was seen wearing a gorgeous ensemble to go for the desi Mehndi event. She kept the focus on her dazzling dress by keeping things minimal in the accessory department. She opted for nothing but a pair of heavy earrings.

Kinza Hashmi’s Dance Video from Saboor Aly’s Shendi

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Also Read

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dance video sets the internet on fire
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dance video sets the internet on fire

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...

