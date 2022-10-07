Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan Hot and Sizzling dance videos that lit social media on fire
From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan Hot and Sizzling dance videos that lit social media on fire

From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan Hot and Sizzling dance videos that lit social media on fire

Articles
Advertisement
From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan Hot and Sizzling dance videos that lit social media on fire

Throwback to Kinza Hashmi and Amar Khan’s Hot and Sizzling viral dance videos

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi and Amar Khan are two of the most talented yet beautiful actresses in the Pakistan showbiz industry who are genuinely known for their outstanding acting skills in dramas. Apart from acting, these stunning actresses have incredible dancing abilities, as evidenced by their dancing videos!

Amar Khan

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s lovely wedding celebrations have been sweeping the internet, and the most recent Shendi party was a brilliant extravaganza.

The Shendi ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Amar Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Sajal Aly, Wajahat Rauf, Madiha Imam, and Mariam Ansari among the guests.

A viral video of Amar Khan’s thrilling dance, on the other hand, has gone viral like wildfire. The Baddua star’s incredible skills lit up the dance floor and were one among the wedding’s highlights.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

The keyboard warriors, on the other hand, were mostly critical of her, while others lauded her fascinating dance. The stunner’s dancing video received widespread abuse, mocking and teasing her.

Also Read

From Aima Baig to Saboor Aly, Dance Videos That Set Internet ABLAZE
From Aima Baig to Saboor Aly, Dance Videos That Set Internet ABLAZE

Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts...

Kinza Hashmi

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours.

The actress’ insta feed is no less than that of a model. She can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Recently, the Azmaish actress has dropped multiple ethereal snaps all dressed in a traditional ensemble from Saboor Aly’s Shendi.

Advertisement

 

The actress was seen wearing a gorgeous ensemble to go for the desi Mehndi event. She kept the focus on her dazzling dress by keeping things minimal in the accessory department. She opted for nothing but a pair of heavy earrings.

Kinza Hashmi’s Dance Video from Saboor Aly’s Shendi

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

Advertisement

The actress was seen wearing a gorgeous ensemble to go for the desi Mehndi event. She kept the focus on her dazzling dress by keeping things minimal in the accessory department. She opted for nothing but a pair of heavy earrings.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Advertisement

Also Read

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dance video sets the internet on fire
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dance video sets the internet on fire

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Isha Sesay opens up about having a baby and becoming a single mother at the age of 47
Isha Sesay opens up about having a baby and becoming a single mother at the age of 47
Meredith Grey Declares 'Change Is Good' as She Says Goodby to Seattle
Meredith Grey Declares 'Change Is Good' as She Says Goodby to Seattle
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Sinitta uses fake age on dating app
Sinitta uses fake age on dating app
Alizeh Shah recently shared sun kissed pictures on social media
Alizeh Shah recently shared sun kissed pictures on social media
Prince Harry's memoir a 'blessing in disguise' ?
Prince Harry's memoir a 'blessing in disguise' ?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story