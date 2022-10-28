Geeta Bisht: The pandemic taught us value of hard work

Geeta Bisht finding worthwhile roles is the only consideration.

She says, ‘Things have changed drastically.’

Bisht has been an actor for more than 15 years.

Advertisement

After the pandemic dismay, Geeta Bisht’s only goal is to get roles that are worth her time. Calcutta Taxi, Ek Deewana Tha and Na Bole Tum Na Maine… actor says, “Things have changed drastically. None of us are what we were in pre-pandemic era. I have learnt to value life and the importance of having persistent work has been well understood. So, I have decided to take up work that keeps me on my toes and gives me plentiful scope to entertain my audience.”

Bisht has been an actor for more than 15 years and has worked in many different ways. He agrees that now is the best time for any actor.

“This is a fact that many middle-aged actors were in an anomalous phase of their careers till a few years back. When it came to getting right roles or even getting work, for that matter, it was difficult. Characters had no newness nor were well woven in the scripts but today things have turned around. Now, we have a number of shows on TV and web where senior artistes are playing lead. OTT gave us a lease of life and kaam bhi achha mil raha hai ab hum sabko.”