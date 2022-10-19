Advertisement
Genie Music Awards reveals its 2022 lineup

Articles
  • In the 2022 Genie Music Awards, Red Velvet, IVE, and (G)I-DLE will all perform.
  • Following a two-year layoff, the subsequent performance will take place on November 8 at Incheon Namdong Gymnasium.
  • For the first time in three years, the award presentation will be watched live.
the Genie Music Awards unveiled their initial lineup of performing artists for 2022.

On October 19, Soompi reported that the Genie Music Awards had officially unveiled the initial lineup of performing artists for the 2022 girl group.

In the 2022 Genie Music Awards nights, Red Velvet, IVE, and (G)I-DLE will all perform.

Following a two-year layoff, the subsequent performance will take place on November 8 at Incheon Namdong Gymnasium.

Between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022, music videos that were released are recognised by these awards.

For the first time in three years, the award presentation will be watched live.

The 2022 nominees’ list of music videos and performers was been made public by the Genie Music Awards.

