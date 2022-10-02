George and Charlotte will steal the show as Harry’s ‘influence’ in the UK fades

Royal expert predicts George and Charlotte will outshine Sussexes’ popularity in the UK.

Eric Schiffer says they will have a high probability of doing the same outside Great Britain.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte could eclipse Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity in the United Kingdom (UK), according to one royal commentator.

According to the Daily Star, royal expert Eric Schiffer predicted that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children would outshine the Sussexes at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, as the children took centre stage.

“Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s importance in the Royal Family as they grow up will clobber Harry and Meghan’s UK fame, and they have a high probability of doing the same outside Great Britain,” Eric predicted.

“Harry had a difficult day at the funeral. He was confronted with a gruesome situation. The death of someone close to him is always difficult, but he is now confronted with a new order of power and the crown,” the expert continued.

“His influence has now been reduced even further,” Eric added.

Last week, George and Charlotte stole the show as they walked behind the Queen’s coffin at the funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

