George Clooney reveal details about his marriage to Amal Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Clooney tied the knot in 2014 at the age of 53 and 61 respectively.

The actor shared details about her marital life with News.

Revealed that as you get older, things look at things "a little differently".

George Clooney revealed information about his marriage to Amal Clooney, saying that as you get older, you start to see things “a little differently.”

The Gravity actor, who married at the age of 53 in 2014, acknowledged to News that “a level of maturity makes him the perfect partner for Amal.”

The Descendants actor said, “We agree on most things.”

When you’re 61, which I am evidently, George observed, You start to view things a little bit differently as you age.

The Ocean’s Eleven star thought that as he aged, he had discovered how to “prioritize what matters most in life”.

George suggested, “Let’s find all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things.”

“A younger man might argue with his wife about petty things which an older man won’t,” said George, who was once regarded as the most renowned bachelor in his prime.

The Ticket to Paradise actor said, “I started so late, I am not allowed to give advice to anyone,” when asked about giving marriage advice.

He continued,“I have to look at it as if I’m the luckiest human being alive and then just appreciate that.”

