The first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon is over, and what a lovely journey to Westeros it was. We are starting to understand more about the creative work that eventually led to the series now that the season finale broke records. George R.R. Martin, the program’s creator, recently discussed the discussions that went into deciding where the show should start and which fantasy novel Fire & Blood served as the inspiration.
The Great Council of 101, where King Jaehaerys Targaryen (Michael Carter) had to choose his successor, is where House of the Dragon had its start. He had a choice between Prince Viserys (Paddy Considine), the son of his second son, Baelon, and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best), the daughter of his eldest son, Aemon. He ultimately settles on Viserys, and there is where things start. There was plenty of room for starting point recommendations given that this comes approximately halfway through the source text.
“One of the writers wanted to begin it later, with Aemma dying. Skip the Great Council, skip the tournament, a scream sounds out, Aemma is dead, that’s where you begin. That was one possibility,” Martin says in a new interview. “Another of the writers wanted to begin even later than that, with Viserys dying. But what happens there? Then you have to present all that material in flashbacks or dialogue, that becomes challenging too. But we discussed all these possibilities.”
