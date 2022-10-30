Georgina Campbell reveals horrific scene in Zach Cregger’s movie

She recently spoke about a particularly “gross” scene from the movie.

It premiered in US theatres on September 9, 2022.

Came out in UK cinemas on September 13, 2018.

Advertisement

One of the “grossest” scenes of the year was performed by Georgina Campbell, who played Tess Marshall in Barbarian.

Prior to the movie’s UK theatrical release, she recently spoke about this moment in an interview with Digital Spy.

This page contains spoilers for a significant narrative twist if you’re from outside the US and haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet. It premiered in US theatres on September 9, 2022.

In the moment in question, Tess is shown delving far into a house’s basement. She encounters The Mother (Matthew Patrick Davies), a nude, malformed, and the result of inbreeding lady.

The woman only has her father’s rapist perspective of the world. She also repeatedly watches a nursing movie, which instils in her maternal instincts.

Tess realizes that by letting this dangerous lady “mother” her, she might be able to survive despite her fears about what would happen if she was left at her mercy.

Advertisement

As a result, Tess and fellow prisoner AJ (Justin Long) are presented with a baby bottle that is filled with The Mother’s milk.

In the revolting scenario that follows, Tess consumes some of the milk. Hairs can be seen plainly. Campbell recalled that it was difficult to hold back laughter while filming the sequence because everyone immediately thought, “Oh my gosh, this is crazy,” as soon as that bottle came down.

She explained how they increased the scene’s obsceneness while filming, stating:

“The hair was a development. There’s a lot of hair on [The Mother], so I think we’d done a couple of takes and then we were doing a take where Zach [Cregger, writer/director] was yelling at me things to do, so he was like, ‘Make the milk splutter out your mouth a bit, make it gross!’ Suddenly there was a hair there and then he was like, ‘More hair! Add more hair’ so someone’s coming in, shoving hair onto it. It was disgusting. Yeah, what we have to do for art.”

The story revolves around Tess, played by Campbell, who learns that her Airbnb rental is not what it first appears to be.

Along with Bill Skarsgrd, who is best remembered for playing Pennywise the Dancing Clown in It, Richard Brake, Matthew Patrick Davis, and Billie Lourd, Campbell and Long also appear in the film.

Advertisement

The movie, which was written by Cregger and produced by Arnon Milchan, has earned $42.3 million worldwide, and that number is likely to rise as it opens in the UK this weekend.

Barbarian is only accessible with HBO Max.

Watch the official trailer below:

Also Read Tenoch Huerta to play Namor in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released a footage from the sequel. The clip...

Advertisement