Georgina Rodriguez supports Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford

Georgina Rodriguez supports Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford

  • Georgina Rodriguez, 27, looked stunning in a ribbed jumper dress and leather boots.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend watched her pro footballer boyfriend take on Newcastle.

Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, put on a stunning performance on Sunday as she travelled to Old Trafford to witness her professional footballer boyfriend play Newcastle.

The 27-year-old ex-sales assistant wore a ribbed jumper dress and knee-high leather boots for the occasion and appeared statuesque.

She travelled to cheer the Manchester United Forward with their two daughters, Alana, 4, and Eva, 5.

Georgina added a longline cream coat over top of the figure-hugging dress, which had a high collar and long sleeves. She looked stunning as always.

The stunning woman completed the look with a pair of snakeskin-printed, light beige heels that just covered her knees.

Alana was born by Georgina and Cristiano in November of last year. In April of this year, the mother also gave birth to twins, a girl called Bella Esmeralda who is now five months old and a baby boy who tragically died after birth.

In addition, Georgina is the stepmother to Cristiano’s oldest son, Cristiano Jr., as well as his twins, Eva and Mateo.

