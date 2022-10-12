Advertisement
Gerard Pique new girlfriend Clara Chia spotted with his kids

Gerard Pique new girlfriend Clara Chia spotted with his kids

Articles
Gerard Pique new girlfriend Clara Chia spotted with his kids

Gerard Pique new girlfriend Clara Chia spotted with his kids

  • Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti was spotted with his children.
  • The photos were reportedly taken at a place in Cendanya.
  • The pictures show Marti from behind.
Gerard Pique was seen with his children, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Shakira, and his new fiancée Clara Chia Marti.

The boys of the Barcelona player, Sasha and Milan, were pictured with a PR student in the programme El Gordo y la Flaca, according to a story in Marca Magazine.

According to reports, the photos were shot near Pique and Shakira’s home in Cendanya, where the former pair used to hang together.

Marti is not clearly visible in the photos because they are taken from behind, but the show insisted that the woman in the pictures was in fact Pique’s new love interest.

This occurs in the midst of Pique’s ongoing custody dispute with Shakira, who wants to move to Miami permanently with her sons following her surprise divorce from the athlete.

The footballer, though, is adamant that the kids stay with him in Barcelona so they can finish their schooling there.

